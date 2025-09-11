4 Analysts Have This To Say About Essential Properties

Essential Properties EPRT has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $35.5, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. This current average represents a 2.07% decrease from the previous average price target of $36.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Essential Properties among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Outperform $32.00 $35.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Buy $38.00 $36.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Overweight $36.00 $37.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Buy $36.00 $37.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Essential Properties. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

To gain a panoramic view of Essential Properties's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Essential Properties analyst ratings.

About Essential Properties

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust. It is an internally managed real estate company acquires, owns and manages single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. The Company generally invests in and leases freestanding, single-tenant commercial real estate facilities where a tenant services its customers and conducts activities that are essential to the generation of the tenant's sales and profits.

Financial Milestones: Essential Properties's Journey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Essential Properties's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 25.44%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Essential Properties's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 45.95%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Essential Properties's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.65%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Essential Properties's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.02%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Essential Properties's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.61.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

