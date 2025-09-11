SolarEdge Technologies Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 13 analysts have released ratings for SolarEdge Technologies SEDG, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 9 2 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 6 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 1

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for SolarEdge Technologies, presenting an average target of $22.45, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $6.90. Observing a 43.36% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $15.66.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive SolarEdge Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $31.00 $27.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Raises Sell $7.00 $5.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $30.00 $20.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $15.00 Philip Shen Roth Capital Raises Neutral $25.00 $15.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Neutral $26.00 $14.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Neutral $23.00 $18.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Underperform $18.00 $10.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Neutral $29.00 $18.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $29.00 $12.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral $27.00 $27.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Announces Underweight $16.00 - Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Maintains Sell $6.90 $6.90

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SolarEdge Technologies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SolarEdge Technologies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of SolarEdge Technologies compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of SolarEdge Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of SolarEdge Technologies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into SolarEdge Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SolarEdge Technologies analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know SolarEdge Technologies Better

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers.

SolarEdge Technologies: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: SolarEdge Technologies's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.05%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SolarEdge Technologies's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -43.1%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SolarEdge Technologies's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -22.53%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.97%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: SolarEdge Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.48, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.