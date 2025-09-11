Beyond The Numbers: 14 Analysts Discuss JFrog Stock

In the preceding three months, 14 analysts have released ratings for JFrog FROG, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 6 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for JFrog, revealing an average target of $52.86, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. This current average has increased by 12.3% from the previous average price target of $47.07.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of JFrog by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $58.00 $52.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $55.00 $52.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $60.00 $55.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Mark Cash Raymond James Raises Outperform $55.00 $50.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $55.00 $46.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $53.00 $45.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $52.00 $46.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Raises Overweight $52.00 $45.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $48.00 $40.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $55.00 $46.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $47.00 $45.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Raises Overweight $45.00 $42.00 Mark Cash Raymond James Raises Outperform $50.00 $40.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to JFrog. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of JFrog compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of JFrog's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into JFrog's Background

JFrog Ltd provides an end-to-end, hybrid, universal DevOps Platform that powers and controls the software supply chain, enabling organizations to continuously and securely deliver software updates across any system. Its product portfolio includes JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Pipelines; JFrog Xray; JFrog Distribution; JFrog Artifactory Edge; JFrog Mission Control and JFrog Insight. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Israel and also has its presence in United States, India and other regions.

JFrog: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: JFrog's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 23.46%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -17.04%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): JFrog's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.67%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): JFrog's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.83%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: JFrog's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.02, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

