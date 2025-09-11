A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Realty Income Through 4 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Realty Income O, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Realty Income, revealing an average target of $62.0, a high estimate of $66.00, and a low estimate of $59.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $59.50, the current average has increased by 4.2%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Realty Income by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Raises Neutral $63.00 $60.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $60.00 $58.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $59.00 $58.00 Brent Dilts UBS Raises Buy $66.00 $62.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Realty Income. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into Realty Income's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Realty Income

Realty Income owns roughly 15,600 properties, most of which are freestanding, single-tenant, triple-net-leased retail properties. Its properties are located in 49 states and Puerto Rico and are leased to 250 tenants from 47 industries. Recent acquisitions have added industrial, gaming, office, manufacturing, and distribution properties, which make up roughly 20% of revenue.

Breaking Down Realty Income's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Realty Income's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.17%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Realty Income's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.71%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Realty Income's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Realty Income's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.28%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, Realty Income adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

