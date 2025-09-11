A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On CRH Through 4 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for CRH CRH, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $119.25, along with a high estimate of $130.00 and a low estimate of $105.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.7% from the previous average price target of $115.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive CRH. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Pujarini Ghosh Bernstein Raises Outperform $130.00 $115.00 Adrian Huerta JP Morgan Raises Overweight $130.00 $117.00 Anthony Codling RBC Capital Raises Outperform $112.00 $108.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $105.00 $120.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to CRH. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of CRH compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of CRH's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of CRH's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know CRH Better

CRH is a global manufacturer of a range of building products used in construction projects, operating via a vertically integrated business model. The past decade has seen CRH transform into a leading building materials business, with increasing exposure to upstream building activities such as aggregates and cement. CRH's geographic footprint is mostly across developed markets. North America is CRH's largest market and accounts for 75% of EBITDA. The company is the largest producer of aggregates and asphalt in the US.

Breaking Down CRH's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, CRH showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.72% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.92%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CRH's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.07%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): CRH's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.49%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.77, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

