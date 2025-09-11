A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On EPR Props Through 8 Analysts

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of EPR Props EPR, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $59.56, a high estimate of $65.50, and a low estimate of $54.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.27% from the previous average price target of $57.12.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of EPR Props among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $56.00 $54.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $54.00 $53.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $54.00 $62.00 RJ Milligan Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $62.00 $57.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $58.00 $58.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $65.50 $65.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $62.00 $56.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $65.00 $52.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to EPR Props. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of EPR Props compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of EPR Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for EPR Props's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of EPR Props's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know EPR Props Better

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that focuses on underwriting experiential property investments on key industry and property cash flow criteria, and the credit metrics of tenants and customers. The company invests in two property segments: Experiential, including theaters, family entertainment centers, ski resorts, and other attractions; and Education, including early childhood education centers and private school properties. The Company's business is focused on Experiential real estate. The majority of revenue comes from the Experiential sector.

Understanding the Numbers: EPR Props's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: EPR Props displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.52%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: EPR Props's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 41.97%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): EPR Props's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.99%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): EPR Props's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.25%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.29.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

