Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Exagen Stock

Exagen XGN has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Exagen, presenting an average target of $12.5, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. This current average has increased by 25.0% from the previous average price target of $10.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Exagen. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anderson Schock B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $15.00 - Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $11.00 $8.00 Paul Knight Keybanc Maintains Overweight $12.00 $12.00 John Wilkin Craig-Hallum Announces Buy $12.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Exagen. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Exagen compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Exagen's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Exagen's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Exagen: A Closer Look

Exagen Inc is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to addressing the unmet need for the accurate diagnosis and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases. It currently markets ten testing products under its Avise brand to provide an accurate, timely, and differential diagnosis and to optimize the treatment of ARDs. It markets and sells solutions to community rheumatologists.

Exagen: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Exagen's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.19% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Exagen's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -25.81%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -32.36%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Exagen's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -8.96%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Exagen's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.2. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

