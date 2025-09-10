Deep Dive Into Acadia Healthcare Co Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Acadia Healthcare Co ACHC, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $25.86, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average represents a 27.89% decrease from the previous average price target of $35.86.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Acadia Healthcare Co by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joanna Gajuk B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $25.00 $27.00 John Ransom Raymond James Lowers Outperform $26.00 $40.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Lowers Neutral $22.00 $32.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $28.00 $43.00 Andrew Mok UBS Lowers Buy $31.00 $45.00 Jason Cassorla Guggenheim Lowers Buy $29.00 $36.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $28.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Acadia Healthcare Co. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Acadia Healthcare Co compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Acadia Healthcare Co's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Acadia Healthcare Co's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Acadia Healthcare Co: A Closer Look

Acadia Healthcare Co Inc acquires and develops behavioral healthcare facilities. Acute inpatient psychiatric facilities and specialty treatment facilities contribute the vast majority of Acadia's revenue in the United States. The company's revenue is derived from services rendered to patients for inpatient psychiatric and substance abuse care, outpatient psychiatric care, and adolescent residential treatment.

Financial Insights: Acadia Healthcare Co

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Acadia Healthcare Co showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.19% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Acadia Healthcare Co's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.47%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.98%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Acadia Healthcare Co's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.48%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, Acadia Healthcare Co adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

