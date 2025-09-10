What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Regions Finl

Ratings for Regions Finl RF were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Regions Finl, revealing an average target of $28.67, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. This current average reflects an increase of 12.43% from the previous average price target of $25.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Regions Finl by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dave Rochester Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $30.00 - Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $30.00 $27.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $29.00 $27.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $29.00 $25.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Underweight $27.00 $24.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $30.00 $29.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $29.00 $24.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $27.00 $22.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $27.00 $26.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Regions Finl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Regions Finl compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Regions Finl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Regions Finl's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Regions Finl: A Closer Look

Regions Financial is a regional bank based in Alabama, with branches primarily in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. Regions primarily provides traditional commercial and retail banking and also offers mortgage services, asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, and trust services.

Regions Finl's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Regions Finl displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.05%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.03%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regions Finl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.13%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regions Finl's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.33%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Regions Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.31, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

