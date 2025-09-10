Forecasting The Future: 10 Analyst Projections For Webster Financial

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Webster Financial WBS, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 8 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $69.6, a high estimate of $77.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. This current average has increased by 9.71% from the previous average price target of $63.44.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Webster Financial by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dave Rochester Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $70.00 - Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $75.00 $70.00 Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $71.00 $65.00 Daniel Tamayo Raymond James Raises Outperform $68.00 $65.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $68.00 $65.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $67.00 $61.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $70.00 $60.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $77.00 $72.00 Daniel Tamayo Raymond James Raises Outperform $65.00 $58.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Overweight $65.00 $55.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Webster Financial. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Webster Financial compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Webster Financial's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Webster Financial's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Webster Financial Better

Webster Financial Corp is a full-service provider of financial services, offering commercial and consumer banking, mortgages, and investment advisory along with trust and wealth management services in Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania. The company's segment includes Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Banking segment.

Understanding the Numbers: Webster Financial's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Webster Financial's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.47%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Webster Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 35.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Webster Financial's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Webster Financial's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.31% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Webster Financial's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.47. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

