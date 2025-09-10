What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Live Oak Bancshares

Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares LOB were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $39.5, a high estimate of $43.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. This current average reflects an increase of 10.74% from the previous average price target of $35.67.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Live Oak Bancshares. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dave Rochester Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $42.00 - Timothy Switzer Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $43.00 $37.00 Timothy Switzer Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $37.00 $36.00 Timothy Switzer Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $36.00 $34.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Live Oak Bancshares. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Live Oak Bancshares. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Live Oak Bancshares compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Live Oak Bancshares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Live Oak Bancshares's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Live Oak Bancshares's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Live Oak Bancshares analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Live Oak Bancshares Better

Live Oak Bancshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Live Oak Banking Company. The company specializes in lending and deposit-related services to small businesses nationwide. The company identifies and extends lending to credit-worthy borrowers both within specific industries, also called verticals, through expertise within those industries, and more broadly to select borrowers outside of those industries. A portion of the loans originated by the Bank are partially guaranteed by the Small Business Administration under the 7(a) Loan Program and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Energy for America Program, Water and Environmental Program, Business and Industry and Community Facilities loan programs.

Live Oak Bancshares: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Live Oak Bancshares displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.06%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Live Oak Bancshares's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 16.5%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Live Oak Bancshares's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Live Oak Bancshares's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.1, Live Oak Bancshares adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.