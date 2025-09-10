A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On PNC Financial Services Gr Through 9 Analysts

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of PNC Financial Services Gr PNC during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for PNC Financial Services Gr, revealing an average target of $211.56, a high estimate of $238.00, and a low estimate of $186.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $194.14, the current average has increased by 8.97%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of PNC Financial Services Gr's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $211.00 $200.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $238.00 - Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $217.00 $205.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $186.00 $179.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $226.00 $223.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $198.00 $189.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $212.00 $185.00 Daniel Tamayo Raymond James Announces Outperform $220.00 - Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $196.00 $178.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to PNC Financial Services Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into PNC Financial Services Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PNC Financial Services Gr analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About PNC Financial Services Gr

PNC Financial Services Group is a diversified financial services company offering retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management, and residential mortgage banking across the United States.

PNC Financial Services Gr: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: PNC Financial Services Gr's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 21.22%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 27.06%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.69%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.28%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: PNC Financial Services Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

