Assessing SoFi Technologies: Insights From 14 Financial Analysts

14 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on SoFi Technologies SOFI over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 7 3 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 3 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $20.36, with a high estimate of $29.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 23.1% from the previous average price target of $16.54.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of SoFi Technologies by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Peterson Needham Raises Buy $29.00 $25.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Raises Buy $28.00 $18.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Neutral $24.00 $22.00 Timothy Switzer Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Underperform $14.00 $13.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $26.00 $20.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $18.00 Jeffrey Adelson Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $13.00 $11.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Raises Buy $25.00 $20.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Raises Hold $20.00 $14.00 Brian McKenna JMP Securities Maintains Market Perform $17.00 $17.00 Moshe Orenbuch TD Cowen Announces Hold $21.00 - Timothy Switzer Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Underperform $13.00 $9.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Maintains Neutral $16.00 $16.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $18.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to SoFi Technologies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SoFi Technologies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for SoFi Technologies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into SoFi Technologies's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SoFi Technologies analyst ratings.

Discovering SoFi Technologies: A Closer Look

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

SoFi Technologies's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: SoFi Technologies displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 42.82%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.38%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.44%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SoFi Technologies's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: SoFi Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.59.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

