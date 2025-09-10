Expert Outlook: Apple Through The Eyes Of 31 Analysts

Apple AAPL underwent analysis by 31 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 14 8 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 3 0 0 2M Ago 5 8 3 1 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $243.13, a high estimate of $270.00, and a low estimate of $180.00. Observing a 2.15% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $238.01.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Apple by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $241.00 $223.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $260.00 $250.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Edison Lee Jefferies Raises Hold $205.82 $190.67 Craig Moffett MoffettNathanson Announces Neutral $225.00 - Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $260.00 $250.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy $266.00 $266.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Lowers Hold $226.00 $230.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $250.00 - Ben Reitzes Melius Research Raises Buy $260.00 $240.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight $245.00 $245.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $250.00 $240.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $245.00 $240.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $255.00 $250.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Neutral $220.00 $210.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Srini Pajjuir Raymond James Raises Outperform $240.00 $230.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Underweight $180.00 $173.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $223.00 $217.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $240.00 $235.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $240.00 $235.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $217.00 $217.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $250.00 $230.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Edison Lee Jefferies Raises Hold $188.32 $170.62 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $230.00 $240.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Apple. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Apple. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Apple compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Apple compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Apple's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Apple's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Apple analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Apple

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Apple

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Apple showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.63% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Apple's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 24.92%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Apple's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 35.34%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Apple's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.07%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.54, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.