What Analysts Are Saying About Reddit Stock

In the last three months, 21 analysts have published ratings on Reddit RDDT, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 4 9 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 5 4 5 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Reddit, revealing an average target of $184.62, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $118.00. Observing a 18.86% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $155.33.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Reddit by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Buy $300.00 $230.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $210.00 $210.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $190.00 $145.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Raises Buy $215.00 $165.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $225.00 $175.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $225.00 $180.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $210.00 $150.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $230.00 $170.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $180.00 $150.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $215.00 $165.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $150.00 $130.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $175.00 $150.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $165.00 $145.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Raises Market Perform $150.00 $130.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth Capital Raises Neutral $145.00 $130.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $170.00 $154.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Neutral $151.00 $120.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $118.00 $115.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $125.00 $125.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $163.00 $158.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Maintains Buy $165.00 $165.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Reddit. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Reddit's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Reddit's Background

Reddit is a social media platform where users can engage in conversations, explore, and create communities centered around their interests. Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit has evolved into a vast network of user-generated content organized into specialized forums known as "subreddits." The platform's unique community-driven model relies on volunteer moderators to manage content and maintain subreddit guidelines. Reddit generates revenue through advertising, Premium Memberships, and data licensing agreements.

Reddit: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Reddit showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 77.69% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Reddit's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 17.87%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Reddit's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.88%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.52%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Reddit adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

