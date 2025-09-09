Where ProPetro Holding Stands With Analysts

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on ProPetro Holding PUMP, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $7.0, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. A decline of 14.32% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive ProPetro Holding. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Neutral $5.00 $6.50 Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $6.00 $7.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $10.00 $11.00 Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $7.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ProPetro Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ProPetro Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of ProPetro Holding compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of ProPetro Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of ProPetro Holding's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of ProPetro Holding's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ProPetro Holding analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into ProPetro Holding's Background

ProPetro Holding Corp is a Texas-based oilfield services company. It provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and other complementary services to oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources. The company focused on the Permian Basin. The operating segments of the company are hydraulic fracturing which generates key revenue, wireline, cementing, and power generation service.

A Deep Dive into ProPetro Holding's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, ProPetro Holding faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -8.65% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: ProPetro Holding's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.19%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ProPetro Holding's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): ProPetro Holding's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.58%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.2.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.