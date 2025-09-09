Analyst Expectations For Iridium Communications's Future

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Iridium Communications IRDM, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 0 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $30.75, a high estimate of $39.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Experiencing a 18.0% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $37.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Iridium Communications. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Lowers Sell $16.00 $25.00 Landon Park Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $37.00 $40.00 Mathieu Robilliard Barclays Lowers Overweight $31.00 $38.00 Ric Prentiss Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $39.00 $47.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Iridium Communications. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Iridium Communications compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Iridium Communications compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Iridium Communications's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Iridium Communications's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Iridium Communications analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc is the commercial provider of communications services offering true globalised coverage, connecting people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. The company is a provider of mobile voice and data communications services through a constellation of low earth-orbiting satellites. Iridium's solutions are ideally suited for industries such as maritime, aviation, government/military, emergency/humanitarian services, mining, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, transportation, and utilities. Iridium also provides service to subscribers from the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as other civil and government agencies world-wide. The Company operates in one business segment, providing satellite communications services and products.

A Deep Dive into Iridium Communications's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Iridium Communications's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.88%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Iridium Communications's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.13% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Iridium Communications's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.43%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Iridium Communications's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.85%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Iridium Communications's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 3.82, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

