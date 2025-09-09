Analyst Expectations For Zoetis's Future

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Zoetis ZTS, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Zoetis, revealing an average target of $180.0, a high estimate of $215.00, and a low estimate of $155.00. This current average has decreased by 3.36% from the previous average price target of $186.25.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Zoetis among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jasper Hellweg Argus Research Maintains Buy $190.00 $190.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $215.00 $210.00 Daniel Clark Leerink Partners Lowers Market Perform $155.00 $180.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Lowers Hold $160.00 $165.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Zoetis. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Zoetis. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Zoetis compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Zoetis compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Zoetis's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Zoetis's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Zoetis analyst ratings.

Get to Know Zoetis Better

Zoetis sells anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, and other health products for animals. The firm earns roughly 35% of total revenue from production animals (cattle, pigs, poultry, and so on), and nearly 65% from companion animal (dogs, horses, cats) products. Its us business is skewed even more heavily toward companion animals, while its international business is slightly skewed toward production animals. The firm has the largest market share in the industry and was previously Pfizer's animal health unit.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Zoetis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Zoetis displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.19%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Zoetis's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 29.19%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 14.91%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zoetis's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.03%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Zoetis's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.36. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.