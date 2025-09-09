A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Brixmor Property Group Through 6 Analysts

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Brixmor Property Group BRX, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $29.67, along with a high estimate of $32.00 and a low estimate of $28.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.55% from the previous average price target of $28.38.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Brixmor Property Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Floris Van Dijkum Ladenburg Thalmann Announces Buy $32.00 - Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $30.00 $29.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $28.00 $26.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Raises Outperform $30.00 $29.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Lowers Hold $29.00 $29.50 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Announces Outperform $29.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Brixmor Property Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Brixmor Property Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Brixmor Property Group's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Brixmor Property Group's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Brixmor Property Group analyst ratings.

Get to Know Brixmor Property Group Better

Brixmor Property Group Inc is a real estate investment trust based in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers across the United States. It leases its rentable areas to retailers, restaurants, theatres, entertainment venues, and fitness centers, with the company's tenants consisting of large department stores, discount retailers, and grocery stores. The company is an internally managed REIT. The company operates in Florida, Texas, California, New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Ohio and other states.

Key Indicators: Brixmor Property Group's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Brixmor Property Group's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.54% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Brixmor Property Group's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.02%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.88%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Brixmor Property Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.99%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Brixmor Property Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.73, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

