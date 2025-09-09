Analyst Expectations For Cormedix's Future

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Cormedix CRMD, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Cormedix, revealing an average target of $18.5, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Observing a 8.82% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $17.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Cormedix among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason N. Butler JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $22.00 $22.00 Brandon Folkes HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $17.00 $20.00 Brandon Folkes HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $20.00 - Serge Belanger Needham Raises Buy $20.00 $15.00 Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Raises Outperform $17.00 $13.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cormedix. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Cormedix compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Cormedix compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Cormedix's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Cormedix's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Cormedix: A Closer Look

Cormedix Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for life-threatening diseases and conditions. The Company's focus is on the commercialization of its product, DefenCath, in the United States (U.S.) and other key markets. The group currently operates in a single segment, Drug Product, located in a single geographic location, the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Cormedix's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Cormedix showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4829.4% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Cormedix's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 49.9%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cormedix's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.82% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cormedix's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 9.86%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cormedix's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.