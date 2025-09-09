Where Visteon Stands With Analysts

Visteon VC underwent analysis by 14 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Visteon, presenting an average target of $123.0, a high estimate of $146.00, and a low estimate of $95.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $106.71, the current average has increased by 15.27%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Visteon among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ronald J Jewsikow Guggenheim Raises Buy $143.00 $134.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $145.00 $129.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $95.00 $90.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Neutral $104.00 $101.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $120.00 $115.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Buy $146.00 $142.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $129.00 $106.00 Edison Yu Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $131.00 $120.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Neutral $101.00 $97.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $115.00 $95.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Buy $142.00 $85.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $120.00 $83.00 Luke Junk Baird Raises Outperform $125.00 $96.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $106.00 $101.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Visteon. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Visteon compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Visteon's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Visteon's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp is an automotive supplier. It manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers including Ford, Nissan, Renault, Mazda, BMW, General Motors, and Honda, etc. The company offers information displays, instrument clusters, head-up displays, infotainment systems, telematics solutions, and Smartcore. The Company's reportable segment is Electronics. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including digital instrument clusters, domain controllers with integrated driver assistance systems, displays, Android-based infotainment systems, and battery management systems. Geographically, it operates in North America, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, and South America and Others.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Visteon

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Visteon faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.44% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Visteon's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.75%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.1%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Visteon's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.31, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

