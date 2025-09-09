Expert Outlook: Phillips Edison & Co Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Phillips Edison & Co PECO underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $37.5, with a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $36.00. Staying constant with the previous average price target, the current average remains unchanged.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Phillips Edison & Co among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Floris Van Dijkum Ladenburg Thalmann Announces Buy $40.00 - Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $36.00 $37.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Lowers Outperform $37.00 $38.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $37.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Phillips Edison & Co. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Phillips Edison & Co. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Phillips Edison & Co compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Phillips Edison & Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Phillips Edison & Co's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Phillips Edison & Co analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Phillips Edison & Co

Phillips Edison & Co Inc is a real estate investment trust. The company also operates a third-party investment management business providing property management and advisory services to four unconsolidated institutional joint ventures, in which it has a partial ownership interests, and one private fund. It invests in well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers. It holds an integrated in-house operating platform built on market of expertise designed to optimize property value and consistently deliver a great shopping experience.

Understanding the Numbers: Phillips Edison & Co's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Phillips Edison & Co's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.05%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.19%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Phillips Edison & Co's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Phillips Edison & Co's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.1, Phillips Edison & Co adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.