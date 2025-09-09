11 Analysts Assess Icon: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on Icon ICLR in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $213.45, a high estimate of $240.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. Observing a 16.75% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $182.82.

The perception of Icon by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Windley Jefferies Lowers Hold $175.00 $220.00 Jamie Clark Rothschild & Co Raises Buy $236.00 $184.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Outperform $224.00 $222.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Lowers Neutral $200.00 $225.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Raises Outperform $225.00 $173.00 John Sourbeer UBS Raises Buy $240.00 $170.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Buy $234.00 $187.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $180.00 $155.00 Ross Muken Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $240.00 $170.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Outperform $224.00 $150.00 Ross Muken Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $170.00 $155.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Icon. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Icon compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Icon's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Icon is a global late-stage contract research organization that provides drug development and clinical trial services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical-device firms. While the vast majority of its revenue comes from clinical research, Icon also offers ancillary services such as laboratory and imaging capabilities. The company is headquartered in Ireland.

A Deep Dive into Icon's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Icon's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.85%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Icon's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.07%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Icon's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.92% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Icon's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.1%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.37.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

