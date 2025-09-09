Demystifying Accenture: Insights From 14 Analyst Reviews

14 analysts have shared their evaluations of Accenture ACN during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 3M Ago 1 4 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Accenture and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $314.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $360.00 and a low estimate of $240.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 11.23% lower than the prior average price target of $354.30.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Accenture's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $271.00 $325.00 Harry Read Rothschild & Co Announces Neutral $250.00 - Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $302.00 $334.00 Phani Kanumuri HSBC Announces Reduce $240.00 - Bryan Keane Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $290.00 - David Togut Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $330.00 - James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $325.00 $340.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Lowers Outperform $348.00 $365.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $334.00 $353.00 Jonathan Lee Guggenheim Lowers Buy $335.00 $360.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Overweight $360.00 $390.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $325.00 $355.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $353.00 $349.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $340.00 $372.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Accenture. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Accenture. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Accenture compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Accenture compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Accenture's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Accenture's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Accenture analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Accenture

Accenture is a leading IT services firm that provides consulting, system integration, and business process outsourcing to enterprises around the world. Customers of Accenture come from a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture is the world's largest professional services company by headcount with around 800,000 employees in over 120 countries.

Key Indicators: Accenture's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Accenture's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.66%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Accenture's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.4%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Accenture's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.35%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.57%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Accenture's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.27, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.