Workday Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (22 Ratings)

22 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Workday WDAY over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 9 5 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 9 4 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $277.73, a high estimate of $340.00, and a low estimate of $220.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 6.35%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Workday is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $270.00 $300.00 Brad Zelnick Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $280.00 $330.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Lowers Buy $265.00 $278.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Lowers Neutral $260.00 $279.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $290.00 $295.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Neutral $245.00 $250.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $340.00 $340.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $285.00 $314.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $220.00 $235.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $285.00 $298.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $315.00 $315.00 Brad Reback Stifel Lowers Hold $255.00 $275.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $275.00 $330.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Lowers Overweight $285.00 $325.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Lowers Buy $278.00 $295.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $300.00 $325.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $298.00 $321.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Neutral $250.00 $285.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Maintains Neutral $279.00 $279.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $235.00 $255.00

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Workday's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Workday's Background

Workday is a software company that offers human capital management, or HCM, financial management, and business planning solutions for enterprises. Known for being a cloud-only software provider, Workday was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Workday: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Workday's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.61%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Workday's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.71%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Workday's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Workday's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Workday's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.41.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

