Where Regency Centers Stands With Analysts

Ratings for Regency Centers REG were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $78.1, a high estimate of $81.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.77% from the previous average price target of $77.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Regency Centers by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Floris Van Dijkum Ladenburg Thalmann Announces Neutral $76.00 - Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $76.00 $75.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $79.00 $77.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $81.00 $79.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Raises Outperform $77.00 $74.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $81.00 $79.00 Wesley Golladay Baird Raises Outperform $80.00 $78.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $80.00 $79.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Lowers Outperform $74.00 $79.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $77.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Regency Centers. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Regency Centers. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Regency Centers compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Regency Centers compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Regency Centers's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Regency Centers's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Regency Centers analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Regency Centers

Regency Centers is one of the largest shopping center-focused retail REITs. The company's portfolio includes an interest in 482 properties, which includes over 57 million square feet of retail space following the completion of the Urstadt Biddle acquisition in August 2023. The portfolio is geographically diversified with 22 regional offices and no single market representing more than 12% of total company net operating income. Regency's retail portfolio is primarily composed of grocery-anchored centers, with 80% of properties featuring a grocery anchor and grocery stores representing 20% of annual base rent.

A Deep Dive into Regency Centers's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Regency Centers displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.61%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Regency Centers's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 26.94%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regency Centers's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.59%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regency Centers's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.81%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, Regency Centers adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.