Assessing Kite Realty Gr Trust: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Kite Realty Gr Trust KRG in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $25.25, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.06% from the previous average price target of $24.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Kite Realty Gr Trust. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Floris Van Dijkum Ladenburg Thalmann Announces Buy $30.00 - James Feldman Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $23.00 $24.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $24.00 $25.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Announces Neutral $24.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kite Realty Gr Trust. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Kite Realty Gr Trust's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Kite Realty Gr Trust: A Closer Look

Kite Realty Group Trust specializes in owning, operating, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping high-quality open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The company generates the majority of its revenue from contractual rents and reimbursement payments received from tenants.

Kite Realty Gr Trust's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Kite Realty Gr Trust displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.45%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Kite Realty Gr Trust's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 51.7%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.35%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kite Realty Gr Trust's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.63%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Kite Realty Gr Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.97.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

