4 Analysts Have This To Say About Afya

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Afya AFYA, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Afya, revealing an average target of $19.25, a high estimate of $24.50, and a low estimate of $14.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.68% increase from the previous average price target of $19.12.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Afya is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andre Salles UBS Lowers Buy $19.00 $19.50 Marcelo Santos JP Morgan Raises Overweight $24.50 $23.50 Leandro Bastos Citigroup Lowers Neutral $14.00 $16.00 Andre Salles UBS Raises Neutral $19.50 $17.50

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Afya's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Afya

Afya Ltd is a medical education group based in Brazil. Its education portfolio has several courses in addition to Medicine, such as Management, Dentistry, Law, Engineering, Nursing, Psychology, and Accounting Sciences, among others. It has three segments; Undergrad provides educational services through undergraduate courses related to medical school, undergraduate health science and other ex-health undergraduate programs, Continuing Education provides medical education, specialization and graduate courses in medicine, delivered through digital and in-person content; and Medical practice solution provides clinical decision, clinical management and doctor-patient relationships for physicians and provide access, demand and efficiency for the healthcare players.

Afya's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Afya displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.52%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Afya's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.74% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Afya's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.83%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Afya's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.88%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Afya's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.7, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

