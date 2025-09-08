The Analyst Verdict: Moelis In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Moelis MC, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $77.75, with a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $64.00. This current average reflects an increase of 32.34% from the previous average price target of $58.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Moelis among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $90.00 $74.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $89.00 $69.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $64.00 $50.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $68.00 $42.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Moelis. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Moelis compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Moelis's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Moelis's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Moelis

Moelis & Co is an independent investment bank that provides strategic and financial advice to a diverse client base, including corporations, financial sponsors, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. The company assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive, globally integrated financial advisory services across all industry sectors. It also advises clients on their critical decisions, including mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. it generates revenue from advisory transactions. The firm derives a majority of its revenue from the United States followed by Europe and the rest of the World.

Moelis's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Moelis displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 38.09%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Moelis's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.37%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Moelis's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.3%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Moelis's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.26%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Moelis's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.42.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

