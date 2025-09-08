Expert Outlook: UiPath Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for UiPath PATH over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $12.88, with a high estimate of $15.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. Experiencing a 11.9% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $14.62.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of UiPath by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $15.00 $16.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Hold $12.00 $13.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $12.50 $15.50 Lucky Schreiner DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $12.00 $14.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to UiPath. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of UiPath compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of UiPath's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About UiPath

UiPath Inc offers an end-to-end cross-application enterprise automation platform principally with computer vision technology and user interface automations in its initial RPA offering, which remains the foundation of the platform. The platform leverages a range of automation technologies including robotic process automation, application programming interface, and artificial intelligence. UiPath's solution can automate a broad range of repetitive tasks across industries including claims processing, employee onboarding, invoice to cash, loan applications, and customer service.

UiPath's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: UiPath displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.43%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: UiPath's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.44%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): UiPath's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): UiPath's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.06%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.04.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

