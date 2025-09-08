A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Regenxbio Through 6 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Regenxbio RGNX, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $37.67, along with a high estimate of $52.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 6.99% lower than the prior average price target of $40.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Regenxbio by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $34.00 $34.00 Daniil Gataulin Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $52.00 $52.00 Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $34.00 $34.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $17.00 $21.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $37.00 $50.00 Daniil Gataulin Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $52.00 $52.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Regenxbio. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Regenxbio compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Regenxbio's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Regenxbio's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Regenxbio Better

Regenxbio Inc is a biotechnology company. Its main activity is the development and commercialization of recombinant adeno associated virus gene therapy to correct an underlying genetic defect. The diseases that the Regenxbio platform targets are metabolic (homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia), neurodegenerative conditions (mucopolysaccharidosis), and retinal diseases (wet age-related macular degeneration, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa). The company derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Regenxbio: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Regenxbio's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.2%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -331.81%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regenxbio's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -29.05% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regenxbio's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -13.22%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, Regenxbio adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

