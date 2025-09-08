Expert Outlook: Lam Research Through The Eyes Of 24 Analysts

In the last three months, 24 analysts have published ratings on Lam Research LRCX, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 8 5 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 7 5 3 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Lam Research, revealing an average target of $109.38, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $83.00. This current average has increased by 13.17% from the previous average price target of $96.65.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Lam Research is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $120.00 $113.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $92.00 $94.00 C.J. Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $120.00 $115.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $113.00 $108.00 Jim Kelleher Argus Research Raises Buy $120.00 $105.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $120.00 $115.00 Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $98.00 $95.00 Brian Chin Stifel Raises Buy $115.00 $110.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $94.00 $87.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Raises Outperform $110.00 $90.00 Ed Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $120.00 $110.00 Charles Shi Needham Raises Buy $115.00 $110.00 Brian Chin Stifel Raises Buy $110.00 $92.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $83.00 $70.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $120.00 $95.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $115.00 $105.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $115.00 $100.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $115.00 - Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $95.00 $75.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $108.00 $87.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $87.00 $82.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $115.00 $90.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $115.00 $95.00 Ed Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $110.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lam Research. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lam Research compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Lam Research's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Lam Research's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Lam Research

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers in the world. It specializes in deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

Lam Research: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Lam Research's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 33.58%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 33.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 17.76%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lam Research's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.33%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Lam Research's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.45, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

