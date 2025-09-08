Expert Outlook: Cleanspark Through The Eyes Of 13 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 13 analysts have shared their insights on Cleanspark CLSK, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $19.48, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.51% increase from the previous average price target of $18.82.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Cleanspark's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James McIlree Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 James McIlree Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Raises Outperform $20.00 $18.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $26.00 $25.00 Nick Giles B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $17.00 $16.00 James McIlree Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Jon Hickman Ladenburg Thalmann Announces Buy $20.25 - Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $25.00 $22.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $15.00 $14.00 James McIlree Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Nick Giles B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $16.00 - James McIlree Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $14.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Cleanspark. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Cleanspark compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Cleanspark's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Cleanspark's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cleanspark analyst ratings.

About Cleanspark

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

Cleanspark's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Cleanspark's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 90.81%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cleanspark's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 126.75% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cleanspark's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.47%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cleanspark's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.74%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cleanspark's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.38, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

