The Analyst Verdict: Ralph Lauren In The Eyes Of 12 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 12 analysts have published ratings on Ralph Lauren RL in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 9 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 7 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Ralph Lauren, presenting an average target of $350.83, a high estimate of $406.00, and a low estimate of $315.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.38% from the previous average price target of $332.92.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Ralph Lauren among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $345.00 $320.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $404.00 $385.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $360.00 $321.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $335.00 $335.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $335.00 $335.00 Tom Nikic Needham Raises Buy $335.00 $310.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $335.00 $320.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $335.00 $315.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $385.00 $384.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $406.00 $355.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $320.00 $300.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $315.00 $315.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ralph Lauren. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ralph Lauren compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ralph Lauren's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ralph Lauren's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Ralph Lauren: A Closer Look

Founded by designer Ralph Lauren (current executive chairman and chief creative officer) in 1967 in New York City, Ralph Lauren Corp. designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle merchandise in North America, Europe, and Asia. Best known for its iconic polo shirts, its products also include other types of apparel, footwear, eyewear, jewelry, handbags, home goods, and fragrances. The company's brands include Ralph Lauren Collection, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Lauren Ralph Lauren. Distribution channels for Ralph Lauren include wholesale (department stores and specialty stores), retail (company-owned retail stores and e-commerce), and licensing.

Understanding the Numbers: Ralph Lauren's Finances

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Ralph Lauren's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.68%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ralph Lauren's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.82%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ralph Lauren's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.64%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ralph Lauren's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.98%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.29.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

