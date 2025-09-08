Breaking Down Comcast: 8 Analysts Share Their Views

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Comcast CMCSA during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 7 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $38.25, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. A decline of 0.65% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Comcast's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Announces Sector Perform $38.00 - Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $38.00 $40.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $38.00 $37.00 John Hodulik UBS Lowers Neutral $36.00 $40.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $34.00 $35.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $37.00 $36.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $37.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $45.00 $44.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Comcast. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Comcast compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Comcast's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Comcast's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Comcast: A Closer Look

Comcast is made up of three parts. The core cable business owns networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to 64 million US homes and businesses, or nearly half of the country. The firm provides services to about half of the locations in this territory. Comcast acquired NBCUniversal from General Electric in 2011. NBCU owns several cable networks, including CNBC, MSNBC, and USA, the NBC network, the Peacock streaming platform, several local NBC affiliates, Universal Studios, and several theme parks. The firm plans to spin off most of its cable networks later in 2025. Finally, Sky, acquired in 2018, is a large television provider in the UK and Italy.

Comcast's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Comcast showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.11% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Comcast's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 36.69%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Comcast's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.12%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Comcast's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.11%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.05.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.