What Analysts Are Saying About Chewy Stock

Chewy CHWY underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 5 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Chewy, revealing an average target of $47.09, a high estimate of $52.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. This current average reflects an increase of 12.6% from the previous average price target of $41.82.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Chewy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Bellinger Mizuho Raises Outperform $50.00 $44.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $48.00 $39.00 Kaumil Gajrawala Jefferies Raises Hold $44.00 $43.00 Lauren Schenk Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $50.00 $39.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $44.00 $42.00 Steven Forbes Guggenheim Raises Buy $45.00 $42.00 Steven Zaccone Citigroup Raises Buy $49.00 $42.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $52.00 $47.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $45.00 $39.00 David Bellinger Mizuho Lowers Neutral $44.00 $47.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $47.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Chewy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Chewy compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Chewy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Chewy's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Chewy analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Chewy

Chewy is the largest e-commerce petcare retailer in the US, generating $11.9 billion in fiscal 2024 sales across pet food, treats, hard goods, and pharmacy categories. The firm was founded in 2011, acquired by PetSmart in 2017, and tapped public markets as a stand-alone company in 2019 after spending a couple of years developing under the aegis of the pet superstore chain. The firm generates sales from pet food, treats, over-the-counter medications, medical prescription fulfillment, and hard goods like crates, leashes, and bowls.

Chewy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Chewy's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.28%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chewy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 19.59%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chewy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.05% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Chewy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.33. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

