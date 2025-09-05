Demystifying Lincoln Electric Holdings: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Lincoln Electric Holdings LECO, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Lincoln Electric Holdings, presenting an average target of $259.0, a high estimate of $280.00, and a low estimate of $236.00. Marking an increase of 16.27%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $222.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Lincoln Electric Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom Hayes Roth Capital Announces Buy $279.00 - Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Hold $250.00 $236.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $280.00 $250.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Hold $236.00 $180.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $250.00 $225.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lincoln Electric Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lincoln Electric Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Lincoln Electric Holdings compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Lincoln Electric Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Lincoln Electric Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Lincoln Electric Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Lincoln Electric Holdings's Background

Lincoln Electric is a leading manufacturer of welding, cutting, and brazing products. Its portfolio includes arc-welding solutions, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting systems, and brazing and soldering alloys, as well as automation solutions. Lincoln Electric serves clients in the general fabrication, heavy industries, automotive, construction, shipbuilding, energy, and process industries, among other end markets. Based in Cleveland, Lincoln Electric has operations in 19 countries and has 11,000 employees worldwide. The company generated roughly $4 billion in sales in 2024.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Lincoln Electric Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Lincoln Electric Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.56%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lincoln Electric Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.17% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lincoln Electric Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.54%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lincoln Electric Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.9%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Lincoln Electric Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.91, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

