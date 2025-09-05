Where Clorox Stands With Analysts

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Clorox CLX, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 6 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $134.78, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $119.00. A 6.33% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $143.89.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Clorox's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $130.00 $138.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $137.00 $150.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $138.00 $135.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $140.00 $144.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $134.00 $150.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Neutral $135.00 $140.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Underweight $119.00 $129.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $135.00 $142.00 Kaumil Gajrawala Jefferies Lowers Buy $145.00 $167.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Clorox. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Clorox compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Clorox compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Clorox's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Clorox's Background

Since its beginning more than 100 years ago, Clorox has expanded to operate in a variety of consumer products categories, including cleaning supplies, laundry care, trash bags, cat litter, charcoal, food dressings, water-filtration products, and natural personal-care products. Beyond its namesake brand, the firm's portfolio includes Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, Tilex, Kingsford, Fresh Step, Glad, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, Brita, and Burt's Bees. More than 80% of Clorox's sales come from its home turf.

Key Indicators: Clorox's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Clorox's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.47%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Clorox's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.7%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 190.8%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, Clorox faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

