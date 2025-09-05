The Analyst Verdict: State Street In The Eyes Of 10 Experts

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for State Street STT, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 1 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $117.8, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $109.00. Marking an increase of 7.68%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $109.40.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive State Street. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Emily Ericksen Citigroup Raises Buy $130.00 $115.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $125.00 $116.00 David Smith Truist Securities Lowers Buy $116.00 $122.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Underperform $109.00 $106.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $121.00 $113.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $122.00 $112.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $111.00 $98.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $115.00 $102.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $115.00 $100.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $114.00 $110.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to State Street. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of State Street compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of State Street's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into State Street's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know State Street Better

State Street is a leading provider of financial services, including investment servicing, investment management, and investment research and trading. With approximately $49 trillion in assets under custody and administration, and $5.1 trillion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2025, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs about 53,000 worldwide.

Understanding the Numbers: State Street's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: State Street displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.71%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: State Street's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 18.16%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.69%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, State Street faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

