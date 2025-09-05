Demystifying BlackRock: Insights From 12 Analyst Reviews

BlackRock BLK underwent analysis by 12 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 5 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for BlackRock, revealing an average target of $1175.42, a high estimate of $1224.00, and a low estimate of $1090.00. This current average has increased by 4.2% from the previous average price target of $1128.08.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive BlackRock. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $1200.00 $1170.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $1093.00 $1018.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $1215.00 $1260.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $1170.00 $1180.00 Mike Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $1224.00 $1247.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Raises Buy $1224.00 $1214.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $1210.00 $1220.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $1220.00 $990.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $1180.00 $1105.00 Mike Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $1164.00 $1111.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $1115.00 $994.00 Stephen Biggar Argus Research Raises Buy $1090.00 $1028.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BlackRock. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BlackRock compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BlackRock compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of BlackRock's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of BlackRock's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About BlackRock

BlackRock is the largest asset manager in the world, with $12.528 trillion in assets under management at the end of June 2025. Its product mix is diverse, with 54% of managed assets in equity strategies, 25% in fixed income, 8% in multi-asset classes, 8% in money market funds, and 5% in alternatives. Passive strategies account for two-thirds of long-term AUM, with the company's ETF platform maintaining a leading market share domestically and on a global basis. Product distribution is weighted more toward institutional clients, which, by our calculations, account for around 80% of AUM. BlackRock is geographically diverse, with clients in more than 100 countries and more than one-third of managed assets coming from investors domiciled outside the US and Canada.

BlackRock's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining BlackRock's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.86% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: BlackRock's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 29.37%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BlackRock's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.28%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): BlackRock's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: BlackRock's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.3.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

