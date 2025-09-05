What Analysts Are Saying About Invesco Stock

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Invesco IVZ, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $18.6, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 14.6% increase from the previous average price target of $16.23.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Invesco among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $24.00 $23.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $17.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Raises Buy $25.00 $17.50 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $17.00 $15.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $18.00 $14.50 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $16.00 $14.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $15.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $16.75 $16.25 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $16.25 $16.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $15.00 $14.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Invesco. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Invesco. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Invesco compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Invesco compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Invesco's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Invesco's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Invesco analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Invesco

Invesco provides investment-management services to retail (68% of managed assets) and institutional (32%) clients. At the end of July 2025, the firm had $2.025 trillion in assets under management spread among its equity (60% of AUM), balanced (3%), fixed-income (21%), alternative investment (6%), and money market (10%) operations. Passive products account for 46% of Invesco's total AUM. Invesco's US retail business is one of the 10 largest nonproprietary fund complexes in the country. The firm also has a meaningful presence outside of North America, with 30% of its AUM sourced from Europe, Africa, and the Middle East (15%) and Asia (15%).

Invesco: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Invesco's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.17%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Invesco's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.82%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Invesco's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Invesco's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.04%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Invesco's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.17.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.