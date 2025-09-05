Expert Outlook: Northern Trust Through The Eyes Of 10 Analysts

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Northern Trust NTRS over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 3 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 1

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $121.5, with a high estimate of $136.00 and a low estimate of $101.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.87% increase from the previous average price target of $111.60.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Northern Trust is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Emily Ericksen Citigroup Raises Neutral $135.00 $110.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Hold $132.00 $128.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Underperform $118.00 $120.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $120.00 $111.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $136.00 $128.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Underperform $120.00 $103.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Hold $126.00 $116.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $101.00 $89.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $121.00 $108.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $106.00 $103.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Northern Trust. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Northern Trust compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Northern Trust's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Northern Trust's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Northern Trust

Northern Trust is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families, and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in 20 states and Washington, D.C. as well as 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. As of December 2024, Northern Trust had assets under custody or administration of $16.8 trillion and assets under management of $1.6 trillion.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Northern Trust

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Northern Trust faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -26.43% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Northern Trust's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 20.66%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Northern Trust's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Northern Trust's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.12.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

