Beyond The Numbers: 28 Analysts Discuss Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock

28 analysts have shared their evaluations of Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 11 8 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 6 8 5 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $58.14, a high estimate of $68.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.03% from the previous average price target of $58.12.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Chipotle Mexican Grill's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Saleh BTIG Maintains Buy $57.00 $57.00 Chris Luyckx Rothschild & Co Announces Buy $55.00 - Brian Vaccaro Raymond James Lowers Outperform $56.00 $60.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $50.00 $53.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Lowers Buy $60.00 $64.00 Gregory Francfort Guggenheim Lowers Neutral $46.00 $47.00 Brian Vaccaro Raymond James Lowers Outperform $60.00 $62.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $53.00 $52.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Lowers Buy $62.00 $68.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $60.00 $65.00 Eric Gonzalez Keybanc Lowers Overweight $58.00 $60.00 David Tarantino Baird Lowers Outperform $59.00 $62.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $53.00 $55.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $60.00 $60.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Lowers Buy $58.00 $61.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Raises Outperform $65.00 $56.00 Brian Vaccaro Raymond James Raises Outperform $62.00 $58.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $65.00 $55.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $55.00 $54.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Raises Buy $65.00 $60.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $60.00 $58.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Buy $68.00 $65.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $64.00 $63.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Outperform $62.00 $58.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $54.00 $52.00 Andrew Charles TD Securities Maintains Buy $57.00 $57.00 Chris Luyckx Redburn Atlantic Announces Neutral $55.00 - Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $49.00 $49.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Chipotle Mexican Grill. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

To gain a panoramic view of Chipotle Mexican Grill's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Chipotle Mexican Grill analyst ratings.

Delving into Chipotle Mexican Grill's Background

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest fast-casual chain restaurant in the United States, with systemwide sales of $11.3 billion in 2024. The Mexican concept is almost exclusively company-owned, with just three license stores operated through a master franchise relationship with Alshaya Group in the Middle East. It had a footprint of 3,726 stores at the end of 2024, heavily indexed to the United States, although it maintains a small presence in Canada, the UK, France, and Germany. Chipotle sells burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and beverages, with a selling proposition built around competitive prices, high-quality food sourcing, speed of service, and convenience. The company generates its revenue entirely from restaurant sales and delivery fees.

Chipotle Mexican Grill: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Chipotle Mexican Grill's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.04% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Chipotle Mexican Grill's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.24%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chipotle Mexican Grill's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 12.43%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chipotle Mexican Grill's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.76%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, Chipotle Mexican Grill adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

