Deep Dive Into Uber Technologies Stock: Analyst Perspectives (25 Ratings)

Ratings for Uber Technologies UBER were provided by 25 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 14 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 6 1 0 0 2M Ago 5 6 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Uber Technologies, revealing an average target of $109.96, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $84.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.77% from the previous average price target of $100.17.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Uber Technologies's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $127.00 $119.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $150.00 $115.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Buy $117.00 $115.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $100.00 $94.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $119.00 $120.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $110.00 $97.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $105.00 $100.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Neutral $84.00 $85.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $113.00 $101.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $105.00 $100.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Neutral $85.00 $85.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Buy $115.00 $107.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $117.00 $110.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $103.00 $95.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $115.00 $95.00 Nikhil Devnani Bernstein Raises Outperform $110.00 $95.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth Capital Raises Buy $110.00 $93.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $110.00 $90.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $109.00 $100.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $110.00 $105.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $115.00 $97.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $120.00 $100.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $84.00 $90.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $106.00 $96.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Announces Buy $110.00 -

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Uber Technologies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Uber Technologies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Uber Technologies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Uber Technologies: A Closer Look

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food couriers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform is currently utilized by traditional cars as well as autonomous vehicles, but could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as delivery via drones or electronic vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology. Uber operates in over 70 countries, with over 180 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Understanding the Numbers: Uber Technologies's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Uber Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 18.23%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Uber Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.71%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Uber Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.08%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.49%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.55.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

