24 Analysts Have This To Say About ON Semiconductor

24 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on ON Semiconductor ON over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 8 13 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 5 10 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $58.96, with a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $49.00. Marking an increase of 11.73%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $52.77.

The standing of ON Semiconductor among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $52.00 $56.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Lowers Neutral $54.00 $60.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Hold $49.00 $43.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $62.00 $65.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $56.00 $70.00 Pradeep Ramani UBS Lowers Neutral $50.00 $55.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Neutral $56.00 $48.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Lowers Neutral $50.00 $55.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Positive $65.00 $75.00 David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $60.00 $50.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $58.00 $50.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $75.00 $50.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Hold $50.00 $42.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $65.00 $60.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $60.00 - John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $65.00 $50.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Neutral $60.00 $40.00 Pradeep Ramani UBS Raises Neutral $55.00 $45.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $72.00 $60.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $60.00 $52.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $55.00 - Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $56.00 $40.00 Suji Desilva Roth Capital Raises Buy $70.00 $50.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $60.00 $45.00

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of ON Semiconductor's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know ON Semiconductor Better

Onsemi is a supplier of power semiconductors and sensors focused on the automotive and industrial markets. Onsemi is the second-largest power chipmaker in the world and the largest supplier of image sensors to the automotive market. While the firm used to be highly vertically integrated, it now pursues a hybrid manufacturing strategy for flexible capacity. Onsemi is pivoting to focus on emerging applications like electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and renewable energy.

A Deep Dive into ON Semiconductor's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining ON Semiconductor's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -15.36% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: ON Semiconductor's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.6%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ON Semiconductor's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): ON Semiconductor's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.29%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: ON Semiconductor's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.42. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

