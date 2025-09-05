Breaking Down Neurocrine Biosciences: 12 Analysts Share Their Views

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 12 analysts have published ratings on Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 5 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Neurocrine Biosciences, presenting an average target of $162.0, a high estimate of $182.00, and a low estimate of $141.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.86% increase from the previous average price target of $151.60.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Neurocrine Biosciences's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $163.00 $158.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $175.00 $165.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Neutral $145.00 $140.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $144.00 $146.00 Paul Matteis Stifel Raises Buy $174.00 $166.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $158.00 $150.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $175.00 $154.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Raises Outperform $141.00 $137.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $150.00 $148.00 Danielle Brill Truist Securities Announces Buy $163.00 - Corinne Johnson Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $182.00 - Ashwani Verma UBS Raises Buy $174.00 $152.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Neurocrine Biosciences. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Neurocrine Biosciences compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Neurocrine Biosciences's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Understanding the Numbers: Neurocrine Biosciences's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Neurocrine Biosciences displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.49%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Neurocrine Biosciences's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.64% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Neurocrine Biosciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.84%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, Neurocrine Biosciences adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

