Assessing Microvision: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Microvision MVIS over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $2.38, with a high estimate of $3.00 and a low estimate of $2.00. The average price target has stayed the same, reflecting a consistent view from analysts.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Microvision among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Casey Ryan WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $2.00 $2.00 Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00 Casey Ryan WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $2.00 $2.00 Jesse Sobelson D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $2.50 $2.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Microvision. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Microvision compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Microvision's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Microvision's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Microvision Better

Microvision Inc is engaged in developing a lidar sensor to be used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its lidar sensor uses laser beam scanning (LBS) technology, which is based on systems that include micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company has also developed solutions for Augmented Reality, Interactive Displays, and Consumer Lidars.

Financial Insights: Microvision

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Microvision's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -91.84%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Microvision's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -9180.0%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -21.84%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Microvision's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.06%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.66, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

