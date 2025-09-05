Analyst Expectations For Customers Bancorp's Future

Analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp CUBI over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $73.67, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $62.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $68.67, the current average has increased by 7.28%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Customers Bancorp by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $76.00 $71.00 Matt Breese Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $55.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $78.00 $69.00 Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $85.00 $82.00 Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $71.00 $70.00 Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $70.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Customers Bancorp. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Customers Bancorp compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Customers Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Customers Bancorp's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Customers Bancorp's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Customers Bancorp: A Closer Look

Customers Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company engaged in banking activities. It provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in Lending Activities, Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, Private Banking, Deposit Products, Other Funding Sources and Financial Products and Services. The majority of revenue is derived from commercial lending.

A Deep Dive into Customers Bancorp's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Customers Bancorp's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.63%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Customers Bancorp's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.61%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Customers Bancorp's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.18% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Customers Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.83. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

