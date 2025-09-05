Expert Outlook: Endava Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Endava DAVA during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Endava, presenting an average target of $18.0, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 15.09%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Endava by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $12.00 $20.00 Jonathan Lee Guggenheim Lowers Buy $20.00 $25.00 Puneet Jain JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $17.00 $18.00 Nate Svensson Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $14.00 - Jonathan Lee Guggenheim Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Endava. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Endava compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Endava's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Endava's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Endava Better

Endava is a next-generation IT services company that primarily assists clients with their digital transformation efforts by creating customized software for them. The company was founded in 2006 in the UK and it continues to generate the majority of revenue in the UK and Europe. Endava's client base is concentrated in the payments and financial services, technology, media, and telecom industries.

Endava's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Endava's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.74%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Endava's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.62%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.68%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Endava's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.13%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, Endava adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

