Expert Outlook: Texas Instruments Through The Eyes Of 24 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 24 analysts provided ratings for Texas Instruments TXN, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 6 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 7 6 6 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $221.71, along with a high estimate of $260.00 and a low estimate of $190.00. Observing a 10.25% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $201.09.

The standing of Texas Instruments among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $208.00 $218.00 Chris Caso Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $230.00 - Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $200.00 $205.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $225.00 $195.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Hold $196.00 $171.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $195.00 $215.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Positive $240.00 $250.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Raises Outperform $220.00 $175.00 Kevin Garrigan Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $245.00 $245.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Raises Buy $220.00 $200.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $250.00 $220.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Hold $192.00 $160.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $215.00 $190.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $255.00 $245.00 Joshua Buchalter TD Cowen Raises Buy $245.00 $200.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $225.00 - John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $240.00 $215.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Neutral $205.00 $170.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $260.00 $220.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $245.00 $215.00 Joshua Buchalter TD Cowen Raises Hold $200.00 $160.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $200.00 $170.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $190.00 $175.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $220.00 $210.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Texas Instruments. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Texas Instruments compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Texas Instruments compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Texas Instruments's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Texas Instruments's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Texas Instruments: A Closer Look

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

Texas Instruments: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Texas Instruments's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.38%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Texas Instruments's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 28.96%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Texas Instruments's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.85%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Texas Instruments's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.75% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.86, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

